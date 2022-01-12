I’m an extreme tattoo model who has made £162,000 by flaunting my tattoos – I was worried I’d never find work.

Amber Luke, an Australian model, feared that her head-to-toe tattoos would make it impossible for her to make a living, but she claims she has made £162,000 by flaunting them.

Amber, 26, sells racy photos of her tattooed body on OnlyFans, where she is now in the top 0.3% of creators.

Amber, from Queensland, has spent over £100,000 on tattoos and extreme body modifications such as a forked tongue and elfin ear surgery, which involves placing implants inside the top of the ear to give them a pointed “elf” appearance.

She revealed last year that she went blind for three weeks after getting “dragon blue” ink tattooed on her eyeballs.

But her startling appearance made her worried about how she would make a living, and she worried that she would never find work because employers would judge her.

“It’s always been extremely difficult for me to maintain and enjoy a ‘normal’ nine-to-five work hour job,” she said to 7Life.

“I decided to monetize my unique image.”

She hopes to save enough money for a house deposit by the end of the year with the money she earns from OnlyFans.

Amber, also known as Dragon Girl, has turned her fame into a business, launching Dragon Boxes, which sells custom-made jewelry boxes, “satanic” stick-on nails, and sexy baby-doll garter belts.

She previously admitted to developing a tattoo addiction, describing tattooing her eyeballs as “rubbing glass shards in my eye.”

But that hasn’t stopped her from enhancing her edgy appearance, such as having her teeth sharpened into fangs.

In addition to “666,” an upside-down cross, and a serpent tattooed on her face, the self-described Satanist has “666,” an upside-down cross, and a serpent tattooed on her body.

She’s also had fillers in her cheeks and lips, as well as breast and bum augmentations.