‘I’m attempting to bring Heaven to Earth,’ Charlotte Church says.

‘I’m attempting to create Heaven on Earth,’ Charlotte Church says.

Lara Kilner speaks with the singer-turned-wellness warrior about why she’s re-entering the public eye.

As a scene of carnage unfolds in Charlotte Church’s Cardiff living room, she is eating a crisp sandwich and talking about her new spiritual journey in life.

Charlotte’s musings on sound healing and ancestral trauma are peppered with a lot of “Don’t wind her up, babes,” along with regular screen appearances from Frida, her daughter with husband Johnny Powell.

It’s like a lockdown work call on steroids, and it encapsulates the current state of being of the woman who, in a previous life, performed for Popes and presidents, sold more than 10 million albums, and reportedly made – and spent – £25 million.

Charlotte, 35, is a self-described tree-hugging hippie these days, albeit one who foregoes scrambled tofu and kale smoothies in favor of a 10 a.m. crisp butty and a brew, and spends her day not so much in a state of Zen as it is getting to grips with Zoom interviews while her children construct an adventure playground out of a play tunnel in the background.

Charlotte isn’t a techie; Ruby and Dexter aren’t allowed to have screens at home, and she proudly displays her phone of choice, a Nokia 8810, claiming that not having a smartphone has changed her life.

It’s easy to assume that all of this spiritual healing nonsense is a reaction to the trauma of all those years in the media spotlight, beginning at the tender age of 11; the focus on the boyfriends and not being skinny enough, the scrutiny over her bank balance and dwindling fortunes, the speculation about her relationship with her mother, and the judgement over her teenage nights out on the Cheeky Vimtos with her mates in Cardiff.

That kind of scrutiny would leave scars on anyone.

“It’s not about being saved,” she explains, “it’s about deepening my experience.”

“I think that as you get older, if you’re really interested in existence and what it means to be alive, you start asking questions like, ‘Who am I? What is my pain?’ It’s scary, but it’s also fascinating.”

