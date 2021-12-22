‘I’m beyond grateful,’ says Harrisburg family forced to leave dilapidated rental plans in order to buy a home with donations.

‘I’m beyond grateful,’ says Harrisburg family forced from dilapidated rental plans to buy house with donations.

Last week, Ebony Rogers was facing homelessness and had to tell her six children that Christmas would be canceled this year due to her rental home being deemed uninhabitable by Harrisburg Codes officials.

The Harrisburg community then responded by donating over (dollar)23,000 to help Rogers and her children — ages 16, 15, 15, 14, 14, and 9 — get back on their feet through a GoFundMe page.

The new plan, according to Rogers, is to purchase a home.

The initial goal for the fundraiser was (dollar)5,000.

In a phone interview with INFOSURHOY, she said, “I promise you I did not expect the GoFundMe to go crazy like that.”

“I’m in awe.”

This week, Rogers has been working on moving the rest of the family’s belongings out of their Regina Street home and into a storage unit.

Because their couch, end tables, and some of the children’s beds are too large, Rogers said they will have to donate them.

The family was placed in a hotel for about 30 days by a Harrisburg-based social services organization dedicated to preventing homelessness and poverty.

Rogers plans to look at homes for sale once she has finished moving her belongings out of her previous residence.

She has also enrolled in homeowner counseling classes.

Rogers and her children were ordered to vacate their three-story, five-story home by the Harrisburg Codes Bureau last week after officials discovered the family had been using space heaters to compensate for barely-working radiators.

In addition, the house had a major water leak, which caused the kitchen ceiling to collapse just before Thanksgiving.

“We had no choice but to placard given the concern for the tenant’s safety as well as creating a liability issue for the city if something unfortunate happened,” said Dave Patton, Codes Administrator.

“This is one of the most difficult situations we have to deal with.”

We take the potential of having to evict occupants very seriously.”

Rogers, the kids, and their two cats have settled into their hotel and have been flooded with food donations — so many, in fact, that Rogers has had to turn some people away.

“I couldn’t take it because we’re so full,” she explained.

Rogers was given a (dollar)500 by one of her kids’ preschool teachers…

