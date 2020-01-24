‘I‘m closed’: Eiffel Tower shuts down amid sweeping strike by unions in France

Delivering a heavy blow to holidaymakers, Paris’ most iconic landmark has closed, due to massive protests against a divisive retirement reforms bill. Other sites like Versailles and the Louvre also warned of possible disruptions.

“Due to a national strike, I’m closed today. Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge,” the Eiffel Tower’s Twitter account warned on Friday.

SETE, the organization running the famous tower, said the number of staff present on-site “does not allow visitors to be accommodated in optimal security and reception conditions,” as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper.

🇫🇷 En raison du mouvement de grève national, je suis fermée aujourd’hui. Mon parvis reste néanmoins accessible gratuitement.🇬🇧 Due to a national strike, I’m closed today. Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge.#tourEiffel#EiffelTowerpic.twitter.com/CIsY2RPezy — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) January 24, 2020

So far, only the Eiffel Tower has been fully shut down, with the Versailles complex and the Louvre Museum warning visitors that closures could happen.

It is the third time that the Eiffel Tower has been closed since the start of the strikes in early December, SETE told AFP.

The closure comes amid ongoing nationwide rallies, which intensified this Friday – the day that France’s Council of Ministers will decide the fate of the divisive pension reform bill.

Union activists gathered in eastern Paris today, marching all the way to the city center. Similar rallies were held in other cities, as hopes to derail the reform plans are still high.

