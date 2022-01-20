‘I’m dying, and people are dying every day,’ says one cancer patient.

‘I’m dying, and people are dying every day,’ says a cancer patient.

Judith Neptial, a London mother of one, was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer in July 2018 after “being pushed from pillar to post” for several years between her GP and her consultant.

During the pandemic, she received chemotherapy, but she told MPs on the Health Committee how traumatic it was to have to deal with things alone so often due to Covid restrictions.

“I’d already been sentenced to death, but I was told that whatever time I had left wouldn’t be enough.

“I couldn’t see anybody if there was a problem,” she explained.

“It lacked a personal touch, which is crucial.”

I don’t mean to be insensitive to others; Covid was massive, and many people died, and I understand that better than anyone, but cancer is a pandemic.

I’m dying, and people are dying every day.

Is my life less important than someone else’s because of what I have? I don’t think so.”

Ms. Neptial founded From Me To You, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting black and ethnic minority cancer patients, after her own experiences convinced her that the current system was flawed.

“A man in my group was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the start of Covid and wasn’t seen again for another ten months.”

I can’t express how difficult it is to live with that, to know that something is growing inside of you and killing you while you are invisible.”

She claimed there was a “lack of focus” on the needs of black and minority ethnic cancer patients within the NHS.

“It’s almost as if we’re undetectable.”

We were rendered invisible by the pandemic, but I was already invisible.

That’s how I was feeling.”

Ms Neptial’s “powerful” testimony reminded Barbara Keeley, Labour MP for Worsley and Eccles South, of her own experiences last year supporting a family member undergoing cancer treatment.

“It’s been very difficult for patients,” Ms Keeley said.

