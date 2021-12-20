‘I’m enraged,’ says a mother, after only 10 people were allowed to attend her teenage son’s funeral.

‘I’m enraged,’ says a mother, after only 10 people were allowed to her teenage son’s funeral.

Louise Dillon says she has a “perpetual sense of rage” at Boris Johnson’s government’s complacency while she and her family followed lockdown rules in their final farewell to their young son.

Louise Dillon buried her young son with only 10 people allowed at his funeral the day before Boris Johnson and his staff gathered in the garden of 10 Downing Street for cheese and wine.

Because of the coronavirus, Fred Bennett’s funeral was held at the graveside on May 14, 2020, with only his parents and eight others in attendance.

He was 14 years old at the time.

Because it was the first lockdown in 2020, no one could come to the house or garden after the incident to offer support to the family.

A family who followed the rules and were denied the chance to give their son a proper funeral has been outraged by photographs published by The Guardian of Boris Johnson and up to 18 staff gathered in the garden a day later on May 15th.

Ms Dillon told me, “I feel a perpetual sense of rage, it’s a cumulative effect.”

“It’s not just the cheese and wine party; there are Christmas parties, childcare bubbles, and a trip to Barnard Castle.”

“This isn’t leadership, and it’s certainly not leading by example.”

“The justification for this meeting, claiming it was after a long day, is the most offensive thing.”

“I’d like someone from the government to look me in the eye and tell me they’ve had a bad day.”

The gathering was staff having a drink after “a grueling day,” according to Justice Secretary Dominic Raab this morning.

Fred, her 13-year-old son, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July of this year.

He was being treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital at the start of the first lockdown, in March 2020.

However, it was the day after my son’s memorial service.

Only ten people were permitted to attend a graveside burial (the church was closed), and no one was permitted to enter our home or garden for even a slice of cake. https:t.coXv6gK3G6CA

“It was terrible,” Ms Dillon said. “The restrictions meant Fred’s younger brother couldn’t come, and my husband and I were the only ones who could.”

