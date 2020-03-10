‘I’m going to have a conversation!’ Emmy Winner Dennis Miller promises raw verbal sparring with new RT America show (VIDEO)

Television legend Dennis Miller has pledged to keep things interesting as the host of a new interview program on RT America, promising viewers that he’ll provide a platform for spirited, no-baloney dialogue.

American viewers know Miller as the Emmy-winning SNL alum, a comedian who has delighted audiences with his astute political commentary. A regular guest on RT America’s ‘PoliticKing with Larry King’, Miller will now host an interview show of his own, “Dennis Miller +1” – and the veteran entertainer says he has a clear vision for his new program.



“I promise you, I will not sit here finding myself overly precious and thinking only about my next query. I’m going to have a conversation!” he said. “The entire planet is currently having a rather spirited back and forth, and it will be nice to jump back into the game,” he added.

Miller spoke with actor and comedian Jeff Dunham for his show’s premiere, which aired on March 9.