I’m going to jail because I left my 14-year-old daughter to care for her four siblings while I went to work and Covid closed the nursery.

A SINGLE MOTHER is facing jail time after allowing her 14-year-old daughter to babysit her younger siblings while she went to work during the pandemic’s early stages.

Melissa Henderson, a Georgia mother, was arrested in front of her children and charged with criminal reckless conduct after her four-year-old son ran away from the family’s home while in the care of his sister.

Melissa decided to leave her five children at home in Blairsville while she went to work because schools and daycares were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak that hit the United States in May 2020. Her eldest daughter Linley was in charge.

However, while the teen was allegedly engaged in online learning, Thaddeus, her four-year-old brother, slipped out and wandered down the street to play with a friend.

Linley noticed the tot was missing after about 10 or 15 minutes and found him with a friend at a nearby house – but the neighbor had taken the boys inside and dialed 911.

Melissa, a mother of five, told Fox News that the cops took down her information and that “everything appeared to be fine.”

Two weeks later, cops showed up on her doorstep and arrested her for reckless conduct.

“They bound me, drove me to jail, booked me, and put me in a cell.”

It was a disaster.

“It was humiliating,” she admitted to the publication.

Thaddeus was at risk of being kidnapped, run over, or “bitten by a venomous snake,” according to Deputy Sheriff Marc Pilote’s arrest report.

Melissa was bailed out by her ex-husband, but the criminal case has been dragging on for two years, and she now faces up to a year in prison and a fine of (dollar)1,000.

It was the second time in a year that her young son was discovered wandering outside, according to reports.

However, her lawyer, David DeLugas, is fighting to have the case dismissed, citing Georgia Department of Human Services guidelines that state that children aged 13 and up can care for their siblings for up to 12 hours.

“It has such a chilling effect that Melissa now fears leaving her children home alone, even for a short period of time, even with her now 15-year-old daughter in charge of the other kids,” he told Fox.

“Anyone in the state who hears about this has a chilling effect.”

“They say it happened a year ago.”

“So you’re saying she left her kids in charge of her then-13-year-old, almost-14-year-old a year ago, and somehow two rights equal a wrong?”

