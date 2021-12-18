‘I’m happy to apologize for blackface, but I’ll keep talking about anti-Semitism,’ says David Baddiel.

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq, a comedian on the Royal Court theatre’s ‘Hershel Fink’ row, talks about how social media made his daughter’s eating disorder more difficult to overcome.

David Baddiel claims to be optimistic about humanity, which is impressive given that he receives abusive messages about his Jewishness on a daily basis.

“I get double figures,” he says over Zoom from his North London home.

“One reaction is to simply be upset, as I have been, but another is to ask, ‘What are we going to do about this anti-Semitism?'”

The 57-year-old comedian is married to Morwenna Banks, a comedy actress with whom he has two children, Ezra and Dolly, according to his Twitter biography.

“Social media has provided a platform for toxic beliefs, but it also encourages them,” he says.

People can identify as “someone who despises Jews.”

Hate is a personality trait.

However, I don’t believe that just because I’ve had more exposure to abuse as a result of being on social media means it isn’t a part of our real lives and world.”

Baddiel’s new BBC documentary, Social Media, Rage and Us, explores online rage by interviewing British TikTok stars The Smithy family, whose home was set ablaze in a suspected arson attack after they began receiving increased trolling from people who felt the family had become too popular.

Baddiel also underwent an MRI scan, which revealed the startling effects of being bombarded with positive and negative tweets on his brain.

Despite its flaws, Baddiel has discovered that Twitter can be a force for good.

He was recently embroiled in a feud with the Royal Court Theatre over Jewish stereotyping.

Rare Earth Mettle, by playwright Al Smith, featured a greedy, manipulative billionaire named Hershel Fink, who was not Jewish despite his name.

“The Royal Court claims they didn’t realize ‘Hershel Fink’ was a Jewish name,” Baddiel wrote on Twitter.

Hmmm…

It just sounded so right for a billionaire who had conquered the world.”

Theatre management stated that they were not aware Hershel Fink was a Jewish name and that they and the playwright were “deeply sorry” for what had occurred, adding that they and the playwright were “deeply sorry” for what had occurred.

