‘I’m heartbroken and terrified,’ a former mining community in Leeds says of gentrification.

A historic housing estate’s residents are being evicted to make way for a new housing development.

Sugar Hill Drive and Wordsworth Close are two housing estates on the outskirts of Leeds.

These two winding hedge-lined roads lead to the driveways of 70 semi-detached homes.

They are prefabricated Airey houses, which were designed by Leeds resident Sir Edwin Airey after WWII.

The National Coal Board (NCB) built this estate near the Rothwell Colliery in the 1950s as a low-cost housing development for miners and their families.

The NCB sold it in the late 1980s, and it was bought by Pemberstone Group, a private investment fund, in 2001 after passing through several owners.

Nearly half of the houses are now boarded up.

Twenty-six are still occupied by private renters, with ten being occupied by tenants with protected tenancies.

They are all being evicted by Pemberstone, which has received planning permission to demolish the historic houses and replace them with private-sale homes.

Pemberstone’s original planning application proposed 49 market-sale homes, 10 affordable homes in accordance with planning policy, and 11 homes in which tenants on protected tenancies would be rehoused after redevelopment.

Some residents have already left because they did not want to fight their corporate landlord.

Former miners like 74-year-old Barry Abbey and his wife Mavis, who have lived on the estate since Barry began working at Rothwell in 1970, are still fighting for their homes.

“What’s left of the mining community is being ripped apart,” Barry says as he sits in his garden next to his shed-turned-workshop, where he spends his retirement doing DIY projects.

Barry made plant pots out of homemade molds in his shed, and they have a lot of them in their garden.

“This place’s spirit can’t be replaced.”

I will not be relocated to a smaller house without a garden.”

Barry and Mavis are the lucky ones, despite facing the loss of their home and the displacement of their community.

Their protected tenancy dates back to the NCB era, ensuring that they will have a new home when the estate is redeveloped.

Because they have, no alternative housing will be provided for private renters, including key workers and retirees.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

