I’m hesitant to participate in Buy Nothing Day, but anything is preferable to Black Friday.

I’m hesitant to participate in Buy Nothing Day, but anything beats Black Friday.

While I dislike the idea of imposing this restriction on myself, it is critical that we reconsider our spending habits.

Black Friday used to be a foreign shopping frenzy that we only saw in American movies and TV shows.

After all, on Boxing Day, we’d had our own version for decades.

Why would we need another day dedicated to bargain hunting? More than a decade after its introduction to the UK, it has become customary for shoppers to sift through countless deals in the hope of securing bargains on products we don’t need every November.

In 2010, Amazon started the Black Friday discount frenzy in the United Kingdom.

Customers fighting over deals on appliances in Asda’s sale three years later seemed to set a new precedent for frantic shopping behavior.

With no signs of slowing down, we now have two terrifying carnivals of consumerism bookending the festive shopping season, with over a third of Brits planning to spend more this season than in the same period in 2020, according to Money, a financial comparison service.

To avoid the mental and financial harm that aggressive Black Friday marketing will cause, I’ll be participating in Buy Nothing Day on Saturday, November 27th, an event that began in September 1992 as a day for society to question consumerism.

I had no intention of shopping the Black Friday sales anyway, but the prospect of committing to a no-buy challenge like Buy Nothing Day has me thinking that’ll be the day I cave.

Regardless of how difficult it may prove to be, I’m no stranger to scrutinizing my purchasing habits.

I gave up fast fashion five years ago to protest labor exploitation in the fashion industry, where only 2% of garment workers earn a living wage.

While my initial motivation was to show support for the women who make our clothes (women account for 80% of garment workers), choosing second-hand and more ethical options forced me to reconsider my purchases and appreciate what I already had more than ever.

I participated in Slow Fashion in July.

