I’m looking for a place to buy the Ida B Wells Barbie doll.

Mattel’s fashion doll Barbie has transformed a number of historical figures into toys for young girls to play with over the years.

Ida B Wells, a Civil Rights activist who died on March 25, 1931, is the most recent addition to their collection.

Wells was an American investigative journalist, educator, and early leader in the civil rights movement who was born on July 16, 1862, in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

She is best known for leading an anti-lynching crusade in the United States in the 1890s, after encountering white women during the suffrage movement who refused to condemn the heinous crime.

She was one of the founding members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in addition to her activism.

The late leader was awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 2020 “for her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the lynching era.”

The Ida B Wells Barbie doll will be available nationwide starting January 17, 2022, as part of Mattel’s “Inspiring Women” collection.

The doll will be sold on Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Helen Keller, Florence Nightingale, Rosa Parks, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Jean King, Susan B Anthony, and Maya Angelou are among the other notable figures featured in the series.

The Ida B Wells Barbie doll is expected to cost between (dollar)30 and (dollar)35, though no price has been announced.

Wells died in the year 2000, at the age of 68.

She died in Chicago, Illinois, in March 1931, from kidney failure.

Ferdinand Lee Barnett, an American journalist, lawyer, and civil rights activist, and their four children Charles, Herman, Ida Jr., and Alfreda survive her.

