After a five-year travel ban, a British mother of two who married a knife murderer in the middle of his life sentence in a US prison says she “can’t wait” to see him.

In a US prison, Heike Phelan, 53, married William Matthew Schiffert, also 53, who is serving a 75-year sentence for his role in a fatal stabbing.

Heike, from Huddersfield, has been unable to see her long-distance lover since 2017, when she overstayed her visa and was barred from returning to the United States.

Instead, the couple communicates via phone and video calls.

She hopes that her travel ban will be overturned on appeal next year, allowing them to finally be reunited.

“I can file an appeal in May because it will be five years,” Heike said.

“They shouldn’t be able to deport you for more than five years if you have an American spouse, according to an immigration lawyer over there.”

“That would be fantastic if it is applicable.”

It would be fantastic to be able to see my husband again.”

Heike had to make do with phone calls until the pandemic introduced video calls.

“You have to pay for them,” Heike explained, “but it’s a small price to pay compared to a flight.”

“For the past year, that’s kept us going, along with thirty-minute phone calls.”

“We talk two or three times a day,” she says.

Heike has written three fiction books based on Schiffert’s life so far, with a fourth in the works.

Following the murder of Corey McMillan in 2001, Schiffert was found guilty and sentenced to 74 years in prison as a “party to the murder of Corey McMillan.”

He acted with intent to solicit, encourage, direct, aid, or attempt to aid his killer nephew Aaron Kennedy, who stabbed Corey in the neck and chest, according to jurors.

At the time of the attack, Schiffert was dating victim McMillan’s ex-girlfriend, Brandy Upchurch.

He enlisted Kennedy to attack him in a jealous rage one night.

“He didn’t speak to anyone for the entire six years.

“USP Florence is a well-known maximum-security prison in Colorado, where even if you say something wrong to an officer, you will be put in isolation.”

“I was thinking about writing a book about his experiences there and how that affects people because there are still a lot of guys in there who have been isolated for years.”

She’s also written a book about her time in a US detention center in 2017 after overstaying her visa.

