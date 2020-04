I’m not going to donate like Drogba, Eto’o, says Adebayo

Emmanuel Adebayor defended his refusal to donate to the capital city of Tome’s coronavirus battle in Lome and distanced himself from African football stars Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o.

The 36-year-old, who is now playing for Olimpia in Paraguay, said he didn't want to be compared to Drogba and Eto'o and felt criticized for not setting up a foundation in his hometown.









“I’m being compared to Drogba and Eto’o,” he said during one Facebook Live. “However, I am not one of them. I am Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and will always do what I want.

“I do what I want, I eat what I want and that’s the most important thing. Of course there will be those who criticize me for not having laid a foundation in Lome. “

The former Manchester City and Arsenal striker said he would not make a donation after feeling ill-treated.

“For those who say I don’t donate, let me be very clear: I don’t donate,” he added. “It’s very easy.

“It’s like some people think I brought coronavirus to Lome. It is very unfortunate, but it is and it is this country. “

Drogba and Eto’o recently reacted with outrage when French professors discussed on television the possibility of using Africa as a testing ground for coronavirus vaccines.

Adebayor also said that he would not be pressured by others to spend his own money.

“I’m just living my life, I’m just enjoying myself,” he added. “A lot of people are coming on my page and asking why are you not doing a charity.

“For God’s sake, why are you asking me to do a charity? I do what my heart asks me to do, not what you people ask me to do.

“I hate it. If I have 10,000 in my pocket and someone comes across my page and will say use that 10,000 to do something…

“Whatever you have in your pocket, use it as you wish. It’s as simple as that.”