I’m not ungrateful or anti-British, but I’ll never be an immigrant afraid to say what I think.

I’m not “ungrateful” or “anti-British,” but I’ll never be an immigrant afraid to express myself.

Bad politicians, racists, misogynists, and homophobes will always be condemned by me.

So be it if this enrages some white patriots.

They tell me that I should be grateful to this country for the readers and viewers who are offended or vexed by my views and assertiveness.

It’s a request that can’t be fulfilled.

A nation cannot be thanked.

Alternatively, to the air, or to the ground.

They and I both understand what those five words really mean: an immigrant of color must know his or her place and is here on pain of death.

Matthew Parris, a Times columnist, is an African immigrant, just like me.

I’m curious if he’s constantly asked to express his gratitude to the country to which he relocated many decades ago.

I arrived on these shores 50 years ago next year.

Perhaps now is a good time to state that there is much in this country that I value and respect.

In Uganda, where I was born and raised, I would never have had these rights.

I’m also grateful to good-hearted Britons, cultural and educational influencers, and those who help to keep great institutions alive.

NHS workers – all of them, from cleaners to porters, ambulance workers, receptionists, and managers – who keep NHS trusts running – nurses, doctors, and other clinical professions, technicians, and pharmacists – are at the top of my list.

If not for the ambulance staff, nurses, and doctors, I would have died of asthma after two severe attacks.

Both of my children were born in difficult circumstances.

Again, we received the best care possible.

Many of these lifesavers work for little pay.

I said last week on BBC Radio Two’s Jeremy Vine Show that they deserved a 10% pay raise paid for by a specific tax.

Several listeners burst out laughing.

They clearly do not share my gratitude for the amazing NHS, which has been dubbed “a world leader on equitable access to care” by the health charity The Kings Fund.

I also pay tribute to the caregivers.

Beechlands, a care home in Loughton, Essex, was where my mentally ill sister died of Covid in March.

She could have languished in a deplorable asylum in Uganda.

Here, the staff who looked after her was dedicated and extremely helpful.

When I couldn’t, they were able to communicate with her.

They are the ones.

