‘I’m not worried’: French coronavirus patient speaks out as death toll & global concerns continue to rise

A French national of Chinese origin, who has contracted the deadly virus and is hospitalized in Bordeaux, says he is “not worried” about his affliction. The total number of infections has surpassed 2,000 while 56 people have died.

France has become the first European country where cases of the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been confirmed. So far, three people have been diagnosed with the deadly disease – one in Bordeaux and two in Paris.

The Bordeaux patient, a 48-year-old man who has not been named, had traveled to China recently, spoke to the local media. The man said he had likely contracted the virus in either Shanghai or Wuhan – the city where the deadly epidemic started.

“I still have fever and I cough more than yesterday [Friday], but I have confidence in the healthcare team, they are very competent,” the patient told the Sud Ouest newspaper.

According to the patient, he’s being treated solely by antipyretics to contain the fever since it’s still unclear with what exactly the virus can be actually beaten.

“I have no treatment, because this virus is still unknown, but I know that the researchers are working,” the man stated as he doubled down on his being “not worried.”

China’s President Xi Jinping has earlier described the outbreak as a “grave situation,” warning that the new coronavirus is “accelerating its spread.” The death toll from the 2019-nCoV outbreak reached 56, while nearly 130 more people were reportedly in serious or critical condition as of Sunday morning. The number of infections has surpassed the 2,800 mark – and only a handful of people have beaten the virus so far.

At least 10 other nations have registered the coronavirus cases, including the US, France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, and Malaysia. Canada has reported its first “presumptive confirmed case” too. Nearly every confirmed patient had traveled to Wuhan recently. The virus is believed to have first passed from animals to humans at a food and animal market in the city and then mutated, gaining ability to transfer from one human to another.

