I’m setting a trap for the parcel thief who stole my wine, and it’s disgusting.

A WOMAN is planning to set a trap for a parcel thief who stole her wine, and she can’t wait to see his FACE-es.

After a man wearing a high-vis waistcoat stole her box of wine from outside her house last Monday, Lorraine Bateman decided to take matters into her own hands.

The 49-year-old enlisted the help of her two dogs, Bob and Erni, to leave a surprise for any light-fingered passers-by outside her door.

In the ultimate act of retaliation for anyone attempting to steal her packages, she stuffed a swanky Sandro Paris shoe box with piles of DOG POO.

Lorraine, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, added a festive note to the fake parcel, which contained a message that was almost as bad as the contents of the box.

“Merry Christmas, you dirty thieving c**t,” she wrote, addressing the thieves.

Lorraine’s daughter Daisy, 16, played her own prank with the poo after the package sat outside her house for two days.

Lorraine triumphantly ran through the house shouting, “They’ve taken the dog poo!” she hid the package and fooled her mother into thinking it had been stolen.

“I hope whoever stole this box outside my house in Linslade enjoys it,” the mother wrote on Facebook after sharing her good fortune.

“You get what you deserve for stealing my wine delivery box earlier this week, you w****r.”

“Take pleasure in my dog’s s**t.”

After discovering Daisy was behind the disappearing box, the red-faced IT consultant updated the post.

“I found out this morning that my 16-year-old had hidden it to see my reaction,” Lorraine continued.

“Right now, I’m putting it out again.”

She’s been giving me a good laugh.”

She explained that she devised the elaborate ruse after a box of wine was stolen from her front porch, leaving her “furious.”

Lorraine explained, “I was returning some wine to Laithwaites because we forgot to cancel the delivery and I arranged for them to pick it up last Monday.”

“Unfortunately, my mother passed away last Saturday, and in my haste to begin making funeral arrangements, I left it outside under my front window.”

“When my eldest saw a man in high-vis leave with the box, she assumed it was the delivery man, but an hour later I got a call from Laithwaites asking where the wine was, so I knew it had been stolen.”

“I was furious, so I got up early the next day and decided to leave a box of dog feces outside, so I filled a shoe…

