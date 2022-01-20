I’m sick of men hitting on me at the gym, so I’m going to hire a (dollar)3,000 BODYGUARD to keep me safe while I work out, says the model.

I’m tired of men hitting on me at the gym, so I’m going to hire a $3,000 BODYGUARD so I can work out in peace, says the model.

A MODEL who claims she is “so hot” in the gym that men won’t stop hitting on her is considering hiring a BODYGUARD so she can work out in peace.

Monica Huldt, 37, lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and goes to the gym at least five times per week, where she is constantly approached by men.

Although she finds it flattering that men find her attractive, the Polish native, who has 305,000 Instagram followers, is fed up with having to ignore unwanted advances while working out.

The gym is also her safe haven, and the constant attention can make her feel uneasy, especially since she has previously been subjected to sexual harassment.

Monica has decided to hire a burly bodyguard to stand by her side while she works on her reps, and she’s willing to pay top dollar for the right person.

“Working out and exercising is extremely important to me because I do it not only for my physical health but also for my mental well-being,” she explained.

“I get hit on at the gym at least once a week, and I work out at least five times a week, so it can get tiring.”

“For example, one day I was looking at my phone when an older gentleman approached me and said, ‘Stop trying to text me, I didn’t bring my phone.’

“I replied that I wasn’t going to text him, and he asked if I wanted to.”

“It makes me happy to know they think I’m attractive, because I didn’t have the best self-esteem growing up – but most of the time all I want is to be left alone so I can get in and out.”

“I’d gladly pay (dollar)3,000 (£2,198) per month for someone who does a good job and can frighten people away.”

“He wouldn’t even need to put in that much effort.”

“I wouldn’t want him around 247 if he’s just coming with me to the gym and some photoshoots.”

“It’d be excessive.”

The unwanted attention at the gym reminds the model of several terrifying and traumatic encounters that were on the verge of becoming very dangerous.

“I’ve had a stalker before who found my phone number,” Monica explained.

“This guy would send me texts posing as other people, such as the lady who does my eyelashes, a photographer I’ve worked with, and even a doctor.”

“I had to block all the numbers he texted from because it was extremely creepy.”

“I’m still not sure who he was; he was just a random guy.”

“Once upon a time, when I was still…”

