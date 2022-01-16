I’m addicted to winning the lottery so much that I just won my FOURTH jackpot, bringing my total to (dollar)4.6 million.

I’ve become so addicted to winning the lottery that I’ve now won my FOURTH jackpot, bringing my total to (dollar)4.6 million.

A MAN won (dollar)1 million in the lottery this month, bringing his total prize money to (dollar)4.6 million since 1999.

Mike “Lucky” Luciano scratched off a $20 scratch-off ticket on January 6 to win his most recent prize.

The 55-year-old’s fourth jackpot win and third major cash prize in the last six years.

Last year, Luciano won (dollar)500,000 in the Pennsylvania state lottery, according to the Daily Times.

In 2016, he won (dollar)3 million, and in 1999, he won (dollar)100,000, for a total of (dollar)4.6 million in winnings.

“I just want to thank everyone for their texts and nice messages,” he told the news organization earlier this week.

Luciano said he purchased the ticket on January 6 at a shop along Pennsylvania Route 764 after stopping to play a video game machine that his late mother enjoyed.

“I played it for my mother,” he explained.

After learning of his win, Luciano drove straight to the state lottery office in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

An official announcement of his prize would be made after the necessary paperwork is completed, according to a representative from the Pennsylvania Lottery office in Harrisburg, who told the Daily Times on Friday.

After winning half a million dollars in January of last year, Luciano said he felt “blessed” to have won so many times throughout his life, but he also admitted to having a gambling addiction.

“I don’t know why I’ve been so blessed, winning big three times in my life,” Luciano told the Altoona Mirror last year.

“I know this is incredible, but the vast majority of people are only looking for one victory.”

“However,” Luciano continued, “I’m convinced that no one wins this many times without playing more than they should.”

“It’s something I can’t get enough of.”

He claimed that following his recent wins, he noticed an increase in lottery ticket sales all over town.

However, he cautioned people against overspending and following in his footsteps.

“People shouldn’t do what I do,” he continued.

She says, “I don’t want people to think it will happen to them.”

“I’m not being ungrateful; this is incredible, and I’m so grateful it’s happening to me.”

His wife, Shelly Luciano, told the news organization that she believes her husband’s numerous awards are due to his generous nature.

“He wins because he is such a generous person,” she explained last year.

“I believe it pays off because he is always willing to help others.”

