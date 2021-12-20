I’m the world’s most pierced man, with 278 piercings just in my genitals – but my sex life is incredible.

I have 278 piercings in my genitals alone, making me the world’s most pierced man – but my sex life is incredible.

Despite having an eye-watering 278 piercings in his penis, the world’s most-pierced man has revealed that he still has a great sex life.

Rolf Buchholz, a 61-year-old Guinness World Record holder, topped the charts for body adornments with a total of 453 metal piercings.

Rolf, who hails from Germany, has numerous tattoos, including on his eyeballs, and has horn implants in his head.

He only got his first piercing when he was 40, 20 years ago, but he now has studs on his entire body, including his genitals.

However, despite his metal work, the world record holder has stated that he has a normal sex life.

“It’s not an issue at all,” Rolf said.

I’ve had the piercings for so long that if they were a problem, I would have removed them long ago.”

Rolf, who works in telecommunications, has 94 piercings in and around his lips in addition to his impressive number of penis piercings.

He has scarification all over his face, 90% tattoo coverage all over his body, 37 piercings on his brows, and implants all over his body.

For Rolf, however, one modification stands out as the most painful.

“My most painful change was my palm tattoo,” he explained.

“On the outside, the body modification changed nothing.

“It didn’t change me; I’m still the same.”

“A lot of people think I’m the devil,” he added, “but I don’t believe in the devil.”

However, while Rolf has no complaints in the bedroom, airport security is a different story.

The piercings on the 58-year-old’s body have caused him problems at airports in countries where people with unusual appearances are not welcome – and it’s not just because metal detectors beeped.

Rolf once claimed that he was denied entry to the United Arab Emirates when he went to Dubai for a nightclub gig because authorities suspected he was practicing “black magic.”

“Those who escorted me back to the plane said it was because of the way I looked and that I am black magic,” he explained.