I’m the world’s most prolific surrogate mother, and I’m desperate to see my own son again.

The world’s most prolific surrogate mother claims she gave away her own child and is now desperate to reunite with him.

Carole Horlock, 55, of Colchester, Essex, has given birth to 13 children for other people and now wants to see her own son.

In June 2004, she gave birth to a 9lb 4oz baby, believing he was the child of another couple, after fertilizing her egg with the sperm of the other couple’s husband.

However, six weeks after the birth, she and her husband Paul conducted a DNA test and discovered the baby was Carole’s husband.

Carole and Paul agreed that the couple could still adopt him, a decision Carole says she does not regret, but she was heartbroken when communication with the couple broke down.

She now says she thinks of her son “every day.”

Carole has now added her name to the Adoption Contact Register in the hopes that when he turns 18 later this year, he would like to meet her.

“I am enormously proud of my surrogacy career and having 13 babies who are loved by their families,” she told The Mirror.

“Surrogacy has brought me and the families I’ve assisted immeasurable joy, but it’s also brought me to my lowest points.

“Surrogacy is the greatest gift a woman can give to another woman.”

“However, when things go wrong, the heartbreak, emotional rollercoaster, and acrimony can be devastating.”

“This little boy was created by an act of love between my partner and me, which we were unaware of when we handed him over,” she continued.

“We debated for a long time about what to do, but in the end, we decided to let them keep him.”

“People have asked, ‘How could you give this baby away when it’s yours?’ But many of the surrogate babies I’ve given away are biologically mine.”

“But he was also Paul’s.”

We haven’t been able to take our minds off of him.

We hope he’s aware of us and would like to see us when he turns 18.”

Carole agreed to be a surrogate for the mother, who was based in the United Kingdom, in 2003, and self-inseminated with her husband’s sperm.

Surrogates were told not to have any sex until they were pregnant, which Carole believed was unrealistic, but she and her husband took precautions when they did.

When she became pregnant, the couple was overjoyed, and they were actively involved in the pregnancy, attending scans and being present at the birth.

Carole stayed with them for another week after that.

However, the enraged father

