I’m the world’s most tattooed woman, with 98 percent of my body covered in ink, thanks to my first tattoo at the age of 50.

A SENIOR citizen holds the title of world’s most tattooed woman, despite the fact that she didn’t get her first tattoo until she was 50 years old.

Charlotte Guttenburg, a Florida resident, made history in 2015 by becoming the world’s most tattooed female senior citizen, with 91.5 percent of her body covered in tattoos.

But she didn’t stop there, and she’s had more tattoos over the years.

According to Guinness World Records, Guttenburg now has designs covering 98.75% of her body.

She not only broke the record for the world’s most tattooed female senior citizen, but she also added two new titles to her collection: the most tattooed woman ever and the most tattooed woman alive.

Her face, hands, and feet are the only parts of her body that aren’t tattooed.

She said she’d always liked tattoos, but she didn’t get her first until she was 50 years old.

Her first husband, who died many years ago, was opposed to her getting tattoos despite having a few himself.

For her first tattoo, she had a butterfly drawn on her chest.

In 2018, Guttenburg said of her initial tattoo, “I knew immediately that I wanted to get a full suit.”

Her incredible story, however, does not end there.

Chuck Helmke, her husband, holds the record for being the world’s most tattooed male senior citizen.

Helmke offered to hold Guttenburg’s hand during a preliminary session, knowing how painful it was.

The couple is the world’s most tattooed senior citizens, holding both the male and female titles.

They also hold two other records: Chuck has 376 skull tattoos on his body and Charlotte has 216 feather tattoos on her body.