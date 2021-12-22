I’m the world’s tallest man, standing at 8ft 3in, and I’ve come to Moscow in search of a new bride… Russian girls adore ‘hot’ guys.

At 8ft 3in, I’m the world’s tallest man, and I’ve traveled to Moscow in search of a new bride… Russian girls adore ‘hot’ guys.

THE WORLD’S TALLEST MAN is said to have returned to Moscow in search of a new bride who will “adore him forever.”

According to Guinness World Records, Sultan Kosen of Turkey is the world’s tallest man, standing at a whopping 8 feet 3 inches tall and towering over the rest of us.

He previously revealed that he had a tumor in his pituitary gland as a child, which caused him to have gigantism and acromegaly.

And, despite admitting that being so tall caused him some difficulty and discomfort, including challenges posed by his enormous hands and feet, he eventually grew accustomed to it.

However, the now 39-year-old admits that his love life has been one of his most difficult challenges.

In 2013, Kosen, who stands at 8’3 inches, married Merve Dibo, a Syrian woman who stands at 5’9 inches and is ten years his junior.

However, during interviews, he stated that communication was a problem for them because he spoke Turkish and his wife spoke only Arabic.

The couple married for several years before the gentle giant divorced recently.

However, Kosen revealed this month that his search for love had led him to Moscow, stating that “a Russian woman in love will adore her man forever.”

He claimed that he heard Russian women had “incredible beauty” and a “loving soul,” and that he wanted a bride with whom he could have children.

On Monday, Kosen said that the promise of financial security would make him an appealing proposition to potential lovers on the Russian show ‘Let Them Speak.’

“It should be simple.

He told the network channel, “I can provide well and don’t require money.”

“I’d like to return to Turkey with my wife.”

I live in a historically significant location in the southeast, but I’m not close to the sea.”

“I heard Russian women prefer hot, polite men,” he continued.

It ought to be straightforward!”

The tall Turk was last seen by The Sun in 2018, when he met the world’s shortest man, Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who stands at 1ft 9in.

According to Guinness’ official website, Kosen was first measured in his native Turkey in 2011 and was the first person to be measured by the company in over 20 years.

Only ten people have ever been confirmed by Guinness World Records to have grown to a height of 8 feet or more.