‘Imagine a scenario where that isn’t available on the shelf…that’s where we are,’ says a Central Pennsylvania blood supply crisis expert.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania keeps a five-day supply of blood on hand at all times, allowing them to mobilize and transport blood to hospitals in need.

However, according to spokeswoman Lisa Landis, they have only had a one-day supply in recent weeks.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has caused dwindling supplies across the country, prompting the national organization to declare a blood supply crisis for the first time ever.

Blood donations are critical for routine medical care, transfusions, chemotherapy, and leukemia, as well as unexpected trauma situations in which multiple units of blood may be required for a patient’s survival, according to Landis.

“Imagine a situation where that item isn’t on the market…

“Right now, that’s where we are,” Landis said.

“We’re getting dangerously close to that point, which is why we had to declare this a crisis.”

According to Landis, the Red Cross provides up to 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

The national shortage is causing ripple effects at health centers across the country, including in central Pennsylvania, forcing officials to keep a closer eye on blood usage, postpone some procedures, and consider difficult resource management triage, such as reserving blood for patients with the best chance of survival.

Due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses, and schools, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant drop in blood drive locations across the country, with nearly 2,700 sites closing.

According to the Red Cross, this resulted in an 86,000 drop in blood donations across the country.

Hospitals are encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood to help with the critical shortage.

The blood shortage, combined with rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff shortages, is affecting care, according to Michelle Erickson, director of WellSpan Health’s Blood Bank and Blood Resources.

“We just have to be very careful with our inventory because it’s so limited,” she explained. “We want to use it to treat as many patients as possible.”

“At this point, we need to make sure that each patient who receives a unit of blood truly requires it.”