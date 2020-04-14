IMF Announces Emergency Aid to Help 25 Poor Countries Fight the Epidemic

The institution will cover six months of repayment of the debt of these countries to it, to allow them to increase their health spending.

The epidemic of coronavirus is straining the economies of many countries. The International Monetary Fund announced Monday (April 13th) that it will provide emergency aid to 25 of the world’s poorest people.

All these countries have a debt to repay with the IMF, whose aid consists in covering repayments for six months. What should allow the countries concerned “allocate more of their meager resources to their medical emergency and relief efforts”, indicates the institution.

The 25 countries concerned are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo and Yemen.

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the IMF, encouraged countries that could afford it more “help bail out “ the assistance fund from which the donations announced Monday came, currently endowed with $ 500 million. She says she hopes to be able to propose “a Further debt relief for two full years to the poorest members of the IMF “.