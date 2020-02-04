IMF chief “confident” that China’s economy “remains resilient”

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports China’s efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, and is confident that China’s economy “remains resilient,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

In a statement on Twitter and a similar one on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, the IMF chief expressed that “our deep sympathies to all those affected by the serious situation related to #Coronavirus.”

“We support China’s efforts to respond, including recent fiscal, monetary, and financial actions,” Georgieva said. “We are confident that China’s economy remains resilient.”

In a recent press briefing, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice had also shown support for China’s battle against the outbreak, noting that Chinese authorities are clearly “taking this very seriously.”

Rice said China is a large economy with the resources and the resolve to effectively meet the challenge of the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.