IMF expects economic growth in Georgia to slow to 4.3%…

By Margarita Antidze

TBILISI, Feb 19 – The International Monetary Fund expects economic growth in Georgia to slow to 4.3% in 2020 due to external factors, weaker domestic demand and slower investment related to lower capital inflows, its representative in the former Soviet country told Reuters.

Georgia’s economy expanded 5.2% in 2019 with food processing, transport, trade, repair of cars and motorbikes, and the hotels and restaurants sector showing the fastest growth.

The government of the South Caucasus country, which serves as a transit route for Caspian Sea oil and gas, expects growth this year of 4.5%.

“We are in an election year and political uncertainty could have a negative impact on investment and consumer sentiment,” the IMF’s Selim Cakir told Reuters in an interview, referring to parliamentary elections in autumn.

The opposition have been holding protests against government policies since last summer.

“In addition, the uncertain impact of the coronavirus outbreak or an increase in global trade tensions could worsen the global economic outlook,” Cakir said.

He said that resilient credit growth, remittances and tourism were expected to support economic activity.

“All in all, we see the risks to our growth outlook as balanced,” Cakir said.

The IMF expects to see a gradual decline in the current account deficit in the next few years after a record low 4.4% in 2019 as Georgia “diversified its exports of goods and services and the domestic production base widened.”

The Fund projects a fiscal deficit of 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, slightly up from 2.1% in 2019, which is “in line with the 2020 budget and corresponds to a broadly neutral fiscal stance,” he said.

“We expect that fiscal deficit will remain stable at around 2.5% of GDP in the medium term,” Cakir said, but he added that the authorities needed to remain vigilant against any buildup in fiscal risks.

Cakir said that bringing inflation down to an annual rate of 3% in 2020 was feasible.

Annual inflation last year stood at 7% due to an increase in excise taxes and the depreciation of the currency against the U.S. dollar, which among other reasons was caused by political instability in the country.

The central bank had been raising interest rates since September before leaving its main rate at 9% on Jan. 29.

“The National Bank has repeatedly signalled its intention to do whatever it takes to anchor expectations and bring inflation down to its target,” Cakir said.

Fitch Ratings affirmed Georgia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at ‘BB’ with a Stable Outlook earlier this month. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Hugh Lawson)