IMF projects global economy to grow 5.5 pct in 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected that the global economy will grow by 5.5 percent in 2021, 0.3 percentage point above the October forecast, according to the latest update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Much now depends on the outcome of this “race” between a mutating virus and vaccines to end the pandemic, and on the ability of policies to provide effective support until that happens, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said at a virtual press briefing.

The upgrade for 2021 reflects the positive effects of the onset of vaccinations in some countries, additional policy support at the end of 2020 in economies such as the United States and Japan, she noted.

Gopinath, however, said that the positive effects are partially offset by a somewhat worse outlook for the very near term as measures to contain the spread of the virus dampen activity.

“There remains tremendous uncertainty and prospects vary greatly across countries,” said the IMF chief economist.

Greater success with vaccinations and therapeutics and additional policy support could improve outcomes, while slow vaccine rollout, virus mutations, and premature withdrawal of policy support can worsen outcomes, she told reporters.

If downside risks were to materialize, a tightening of financial conditions could amplify the downturn at a time when public and corporate debt are at record highs worldwide, she continued.

Gopinath noted that because of the partial nature of the rebound, over 150 economies are expected to have per-capita incomes below their 2019 levels in 2021, adding that the number declines only modestly to around 110 economies in 2022.

China returned to its pre-pandemic projected level in the fourth quarter of 2020, ahead of all large economies, she noted. According to the WEO update, China’s economy will grow by 8.1 percent in 2021, 0.1 percentage point below the October forecast. Enditem