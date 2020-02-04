IMF’s first Chinese secretary to retire in July

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Secretary to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Lin Jianhai, the first Chinese to hold the position, will retire at the end of July, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

“Jianhai has played a critical role at the IMF,” Georgieva said in a statement. “In addition to being an exemplary Secretary to the Fund, he has led in many other policy and operational areas with vision, enthusiasm, and innovation.”

“I am always deeply impressed by his strong leadership, outstanding organizational skills, and in-depth knowledge of the IMF’s policies and operations, as well as his dedication in serving its member countries,” said the IMF chief.

“He will leave a legacy of outstanding service to our membership,” Georgieva added.

Lin, who has worked at the multilateral lender for 31 years, held a wide range of senior positions at the Fund before being appointed as the secretary in March 2012.

As the IMF’s secretary, Lin has primary responsibility for the Fund’s relations with its 189 member countries, and as such he “has played a central role” in organizing the Fund’s Spring and Annual Meetings, according to the statement.

“Jianhai is a key driving force behind the Meetings having become the place every policy maker wants to be to discuss the critical economic and financial issues of the day,” Georgieva said.

Lin will step back from his responsibilities at the end of April in preparation for his retirement at the end of July, the statement added.