Imperial College London reopen communal living spaces

Imperial College London whose experts helped government response to coronavirus have reopened communal living spaces to ‘aid social distancing’.

Analysis by experts at Imperial College London was a crucial factor in Boris Johnson’s decision to enforce a nationwide lockdown last month.

However, employees on its own campuses are now complaining about the university’s handling of the crisis, according to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Imperial offers facilities including a lounge area with TV screens, table tennis and snooker tables and a private courtyard as part of its accommodation packages at its halls of residence.

Like many others across the country, it closed communal areas at its sites in Battersea, south London, and White City, west London, after the Prime Minister announced the need for greater social distancing.

Research and modelling carried out by public health experts at the university have been credited as being hugely influential in the government’s decision to impose such measures.

However, bosses last week ordered its buildings management company to re-open communal spaces.

The apartment blocks can cater for more than 1,100 students when full and some workers now fear they will catch Covid-19 as a result of the decision to re-open.

They added it has sometimes been ‘impossible’ to ensure that students stay the government-advised distance of two metres apart at all times.

A spokesperson for Imperial College London said: ‘Our communal areas on campus remain closed. We opened some communal living spaces in some partially occupied accommodation to aid social distancing and are clear about the rules for such areas. We have received no staff or student complaints about this.’