Imprisoned Fatah leader to form list for polls

RAMALLAH, Palestine

Marwan Barghouti will form an electoral list apart from the group that will be registered to run in Palestinian legislative elections later this year, a source told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The source close to the Barghouti, who is imprisoned by Israel, said the leading Fatah member will issue a statement explaining the reason behind the move.

Barghouti will not head the list nor will run, but will support it, according to the source.

It is expected that the list will be registered with the Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC) on Wednesday but the source said negotiations are ongoing with Fatah leadership, without disclosing further details.

The CEC has received requests to register 25 lists for legislative elections. Five have been accepted while Fatah is expected to submit its list on Wednesday, the final day for registration.

Barghouti is expected to run for the presidency of the Palestinian Authority, according to the same source.

In February, sources close to Barghouti announced his intention to run in the presidential elections from prison, but he recanted that decision after receiving a letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israel arrested Barghouti in 2002 and sentenced him to life for “responsibility for operations carried out by armed groups affiliated with Fatah that killed and wounded Israelis.”

Palestinian elections will be held in three stages: legislative on May 22, presidential on July 31 and elections to the National Council on Aug. 31.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat