Improve game management ahead of Olympics, says Australia women’s football coach

CANBERRA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — Two-time Women’s World Cup winner and current Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson says his side will focus on elements they can control ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, and that game management is an important tool in preparation for the tournament.

Gustavsson, who was announced as the new head coach of the women’s national team by Football Australia last September, officially started his new role this month.

The 47-year-old Swede told Xinhua earlier this week that he had tried to speak with and get to know current Matildas players and staff via video calls.

Despite the COVID-19 creating uncertainty about the Olympics, Gustavsson said his charges would focus on things they can control and make the most of every minute in training ahead of the July tournament.

“I’ve learned a lot that going into a tournament, the better prepared you are, the more confident you are,” said Gustavsson, who worked as an assistant coach in two World Cup-winning tenures with the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in 2015 and 2019.

“And if you educate the players in what I call game management, they have a larger chance to succeed on the field as well, meaning they understand how to handle different [situations], but also the understanding of the the momentum in game.

“And I think I’ve experienced that in my time in the USWNT team. When you get a team to understand that it’s very beneficial.”

Gustavsson has signed a four-year contract, which will give him a chance to lead the Matildas at the 2023 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

According to Football Australia, Gustavsson has enjoyed a long and successful 21-year coaching career in both women’s and men’s football, having led a collection of clubs in his homeland.

He also has an Olympic gold medal to his name, having been assistant to compatriot Pia Sundhage for the USWNT at the London Olympics in 2012.

The Matildas, who qualified for Tokyo after securing a last-gasp 1-1 draw with China and then winning a playoff last year, are ranked seventh in the world and lead the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) teams in the rankings.

Gustavsson told Xinhua that the game in Sydney between Australia and China in February 2020 was a great game of football.

“China showed a very well organized team, extremely disciplined and organized, they defended very well as a team and showed a lot of team commitment. I think they were dangerous in counter attacks.”

China and South Korea will play their delayed two-legged playoff next month to determine which side secures a berth at the Tokyo Olympics. Enditem