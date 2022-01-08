In 2019, a Philadelphia man was sentenced to prison for killing a 6-year-old girl while driving drunk.

After pleading guilty to driving drunk and running over a 6-year-old girl in Upper Darby in 2019, a Philadelphia man was sentenced to up to nearly two years in prison this week.

During a hearing before Delaware County Court Judge George Pagano on Thursday, Darin Forrest, 56, of Frankford, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, and DUI.

Forrest was sentenced to serve a sentence ranging from one to two years minus a day, as well as five years of probation, by the judge.

During the hearing, Forrest apologized profusely, saying that his grief over the death of Jennifer Portillo “cannot be measured in pounds.”

In March 2019, Jennifer and her family were walking along Marshal Road in Upper Darby when they came across Rudy’s Tavern, according to police.

After a few drinks at the nearby Waterford Inn, Forrest had arrived at the neighborhood bar.

According to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, Forrest sharply accelerated his Lincoln Navigator as he backed out of a parking spot at Rudy’s, striking Jennifer, who had run ahead of her family.

She was taken to Delaware County Memorial Hospital by ambulance, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Forrest was driving between 15 and 22 mph at the time of the crash, and a blood test revealed a 0.106 percent blood alcohol level.

With a blood alcohol content of.08 percent, a person is considered to be driving under the influence in Pennsylvania.

Forrest claimed to have checked his mirrors and not seen anyone, but then “heard something and people screaming.”