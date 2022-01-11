In 2021, a Turkish charity organization will provide relief to 1.15 million Syrians.

In 2021, a Turkish charity group will provide relief to 1.15 million Syrians.

Last year, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation sent 65,000 tons of aid to Syria, according to official figures.

HATAY (Turkey)

According to a senior official on Wednesday, an Istanbul-based charity group distributed humanitarian aid to 1.15 million Syrians last year.

Cuneyt Kilic, vice chairman of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and head of the charity’s Syria campaign, said in a written statement that the organization’s efforts in the war-torn country are continuing apace.

He went on to say that in 2021, the IHH sent over 2,500 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Syria, totaling 65,000 tons.

Food, blankets, fuel, clothing, a tent, and personal care items were mostly included in the relief boxes.

“We gave these materials to the families of the war victims who are trying to make a living in tent cities and other settlements,” he said.

Since 2011, more than 24,000 aid trucks have been dispatched to Syria, according to Kilic.

Since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million have been displaced.

Jeyhun Aliyev contributed to this article.