In 2021, Egypt’s Suez Canal generates (dollar)6.3 billion in revenue, which is a new high.

In 2021, Egypt’s Suez Canal sets a new revenue record of (dollar)6.3 billion.

In 2021, Canal’s earnings increased by 12.8%.

ANKARA

According to Egyptian authorities on Sunday, revenue from the Suez Canal reached an all-time high of (dollar)6.3 billion in 2021.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the government agency in charge of the waterway, said in a statement that revenue increased by 12.8 percent, or (dollar)720 million, compared to 2020, when the international waterway brought in (dollar)5.6 billion.

According to SCA Chairman Osama Rabie, the canal saw 20,694 ships cross in both directions in 2018, up 10% from 18,830 ships in 2020.

He added that the Suez Canal’s total net tonnage in 2021 was 1.27 billion tonnes, up 8.5 percent from 1.17 billion tonnes in 2020.

The Suez Canal’s navigation was disrupted in March 2021 when the massive shipping vessel Ever Given ran aground and blocked the waterway for nearly six days.

The incident disrupted global shipping and prevented hundreds of ships from passing through the canal, resulting in daily losses of (dollar)12-15 million.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.