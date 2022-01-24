In 2021, graduates left behind (dollar)3.75 billion in free college aid, according to a study.

According to a study, graduates left behind (dollar)3.75 billion in free college aid in 2021.

Colin Beresford

According to a new study by the nonprofit National College Attainment Network, high school graduates are squandering free money for college by failing to apply for financial aid.

According to NCAN, the Class of 2021 left (dollar)3.75 billion in Pell Grant aid on the table by failing to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. An estimated 813,000 students were eligible for the Pell Grant — the largest federal grant program available to undergraduates — but failed to apply for federal student aid.

“This quantifies exactly how much opportunity students are foregoing in the form of forgone Pell Grants,” says Bill DeBaun, NCAN’s director of data and evaluation. “It’s another component of showing how dire the college-going situation is in the US right now.”

The analysis’ findings are only estimates; it assumes that all high school graduates who are eligible for financial aid will apply and enroll in college immediately after graduation.

Nonetheless, the analysis shows that a large number of students aren’t filling out the FAFSA, and DeBaun believes that if students aren’t filling out the FAFSA, they aren’t likely to enroll in college.

He went on to say that this could have a plethora of long-term ramifications.

The percentage of people who fill out the FAFSA is decreasing.

One of the reasons (dollar)3.75 billion went unclaimed was the pandemic’s impact on FAFSA completion.

“A big part of it is the FAFSA is complicated, and students from all walks of life need help getting through it,” says Traci Lanier, vice president of external affairs at 10,000 Degrees, a nonprofit college access organization that helps students before and after they enroll in college.

Much of that support had to go virtual because of the pandemic, according to Lanier, and assisting students via one-on-one video conferencing proved difficult compared to large groups that could gather and learn before the pandemic.

According to NCAN, by June 30, 2019, 61 percent of high school graduates had completed the FAFSA, while by June 30, 2021, an estimated 53 percent had completed the application.

There has been a 5.1 percent drop in enrollment since fall 2019, resulting in nearly 1 million fewer students enrolled in…

