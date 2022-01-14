In 2021, Nigeria will have 3,598 cholera deaths.

In 2021, there will be 3,598 cholera deaths in Nigeria.

According to a ministry official, the cholera outbreak has spread to 32 states, including Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

NIGERIA, ABUJA

According to a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday, 3,598 people died in Nigeria as a result of a cholera outbreak in 2021.

According to Emmanuel Awe, cases have been reported in 32 states, as well as the capital Abuja.

Last year, 107,911 people were diagnosed with cholera, according to him.

The outbreak, according to Awe, was caused by a lack of access to clean water.

“Waterborne diseases are actually preventable,” he continued, “and all we have to do is ensure that our people always have access to clean and safe drinking water.”

Cholera is a life-threatening waterborne disease.

Cholera affects an estimated 1.4 billion people worldwide, with 2.8 million cases and 91,000 deaths each year.

Because of their lack of resources, infrastructure, and disaster-prevention systems, developing countries are disproportionately affected.

Cholera is an endemic and seasonal disease in Nigeria, occurring primarily during the rainy season and more frequently in areas with inadequate sanitation.