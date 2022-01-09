In 2021, over 16 million people visited Turkish museums.

In 2021, there were over 16 million visitors to Turkish museums.

While the pandemic caused a significant drop in museum visits in 2020, last year marked a comeback with an 82% increase.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Turkiye’s museums drew over 16 million visitors last year, up 82% from 2020, according to officials.

There are 428 museums in Turkiye, including 219 privately owned museums, with over 3.6 million items on display, including archaeological, ethnographic, and other exhibits.

Over 5,200 artifacts were discovered and added to museum inventories after 665 excavation and surface studies were conducted by domestic and foreign experts.

Aside from that, 3,480 pieces smuggled out of the country were returned to Turkiye.

Measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak resulted in a significant drop in visitor numbers, which fell below 9 million by the time museums closed in 2020.

They reopened last year, bringing the total number of visitors to 16.25 million.

In 2020, the Troy Museum in western Canakkale received both the European Museum Forum Special Award and the European Museum of the Year Special Appreciation Award, making it the first Turkish museum to receive both.

Gokhan Yazgi, the director-general of cultural assets and museums, declared 2019 to be the best year for Turkish museums, with over 35 million visitors, before the pandemic’s sudden outbreak caused a significant drop in attendance.

According to the director-general, newly discovered historical artifacts, as well as those recovered from being smuggled abroad, a need for more museums arose, resulting in a 52 percent increase in the number of museums in the last decade.

*Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this article.