In 2021, the Glasgow Kenmure Street protest was named among the world demonstrations that’made a difference.’

In 2021, the Glasgow Kenmure Street protest was named as one of the world’s “most significant” demonstrations.

The protest, which took place in May, has been added to a new list that includes protests in Malaysia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, and Colombia this year.

The Kenmure Street protest in Glasgow has been included in a list of the top ten protests around the world that “you may have missed that made a difference in 2021.”

Hundreds of locals and protestors joined forces to prevent the Home Office from detaining two Sikh men of Indian origin after a ‘dawn raid’ on a nearby property.

It was described by Third Sector as “one of the largest demonstrations of civic defiance seen in the UK in recent history,” and it made headlines around the world in May of this year.

The two men, Lakhvir Singh and Sumit Sehdev, were successfully released after being detained in a van by law enforcement for more than eight hours during a standoff between protestors and police on Pollokshields Street.

And, amid the outpouring of gratitude for those who assisted in blocking the van that poured in from all corners of the globe after the story went viral, one person in particular – affectionately dubbed ‘van man’ – even found himself immortalised in song.

Upday, a news app, has included the protest in a newly published list of similar events that’made a difference in 2021′ in countries all over the world.

A protest in Burkina Faso calling for a tougher government response to a wave of terror attacks, Malaysia’s ‘black flag’ movement, and indigenous Brazilians protesting outside President Jair Bolsonaro’s office in June against efforts to remove the protected status of their ancestral lands all made the top ten.

The Kenmure Street protest wasn’t the only one to make the top ten, with marches demanding more action on the climate crisis during the COP26 summit, which drew thousands of activists from all over the world, also making the cut.

Click here to see the entire list.