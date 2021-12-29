In 2021, the Turkish Red Crescent will assist over 45 million people worldwide.

In the year 2021, the Turkish Red Crescent will assist more than 45 million people around the world.

According to the head of a humanitarian aid organization, the focus in 2022 will be on solidarity with poor, unemployed, and vulnerable people.

According to the head of the Turkish Red Crescent, the charity helped over 45 million people around the world in 2021.

Kerem Kinik said the organization reached 36,500 million people in Turkey and 8,550 million people abroad to help those in need during a meeting on annual activities and 2022 goals in Istanbul on Tuesday.

“In 2021, we focused on volunteering and worked to promote it.

In 2022, the most important area on which we will focus will be solidarity with the poor, unemployed, vulnerable communities, orphans, and people in need of protection,” he stated.

He claimed that the humanitarian aid organization is attempting to reach every corner of the globe, citing the fact that in 2021 it operated in 51 countries.

In 2021, Kinik stated that they responded to 109 disasters and assisted nearly 2,500 people affected by them.

Through its logistics company, the charity group transported nearly 141 metric tons of humanitarian aid materials to nearly 10,500 locations around the world this year.

For nearly 700,000 people, they also provided personal protective equipment, hygiene, and healthcare materials.

Kinik also addressed the issue of migration, reiterating Turkey’s support for migrants who are victims of trafficking.

In 2021, the aid organization will plant over 2.71 million saplings in an effort to make the environment more livable, he said.

