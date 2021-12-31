In 2021, the United Kingdom’s broadband usage reached new highs.

According to data from Openreach, the UK’s broadband usage surpassed that of 2020 in the last 12 months.

As a result of stay-at-home orders and a year of major sporting events, the UK’s broadband usage hit new highs in 2021.

Openreach, the UK’s largest broadband network, which serves BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone, and Zen, among others, recorded over 62,000 petabytes (PB) of data used in 2021, up 20% from 50,000 PB in 2020.

According to Openreach’s calculations, it would take a person 870,000 years to consume the equivalent of 62,000 PB if they downloaded a dozen HD movies every day.

Sunday, December 5th, was the busiest day of the year, with a total of 222 PB of data consumed across the fiber network.

This was most likely due to bad weather and rising Covid levels, which caused people to stay indoors in the lead-up to Christmas.

Sport was a driving force behind the country’s internet usage, with the Six Nations in February causing noticeable spikes in data consumption as fans rushed to watch matches from Rounds One and Two over two weekends.

How has the use of broadband in the UK increased?

In other news, on December 28, four Premier League football games were broadcast live on Amazon Prime, including Leicester’s victory over Liverpool, resulting in the UK’s second busiest day for broadband.

The increasing number of people gaining access to faster broadband speeds, according to Colin Lees, Openreach’s chief technology and information officer, is also likely to have contributed to the record-breaking figures.

“Another national lockdown, this time during the winter months, meant that most of us spent a lot of time at home,” he added.

“Working from home during the day and streaming or gaming in the evening resulted in new records being set.”

The busiest days on Openreach’s networks are usually Saturday and Sunday, with people most likely using the internet between 9pm and 10pm.

In 2021, the average property connected to Openreach’s network used around 3,666GB of data, or about 10GB per day – the equivalent of three HD movies being streamed every day.

When popular PlayStation, Xbox, or PC games received updates, the network’s usage tended to spike.

How the UK’s broadband usage has risen



2019: 22,000 PB

2020: 50,000 PB

2021: 62,000 PB