In 2021, there were ten humanitarian crises that received little media attention, according to a new report, millions of people were “neglected.”

Last year, food insecurity in Zambia, the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, and Malawi’s climate crisis topped the list of the world’s most underreported crises.

After a new report highlighted the humanitarian crises that received the least media coverage worldwide in 2021, a charity warned that millions of people living in extreme poverty and destitution are “being neglected and fending for themselves.”

While the world’s attention was drawn to the disasters unfolding in Afghanistan – the year’s most widely reported crisis – disasters in primarily African countries went largely unnoticed by the international media.

According to humanitarian organization Care International, only 512 of the 1.8 million online articles examined last year covered hunger and poverty in Zambia as a result of weather-related disasters, making it the world’s most underreported crisis.

In comparison, the charity discovered nearly 92,000 online articles about actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez dating again, and over 362,000 articles about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The top ten under-reported global humanitarian crises in 2021 are as follows:

1. Zambia (512 articles) – 1.2 million people are severely malnourished.

2. Ukraine (801 articles) – 3.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

Malawi has a severe malnutrition rate of 17% of the population (832 articles).

4. Central African Republic (1,459 articles) – Nearly a third of children are involved in child labor.

5. Guatemala – Two-thirds of the population subsists on less than (dollar)2 (£1.50) per day (1,644 articles).

6. Colombia – 4.9 million people are enslaved by armed groups (2,136 articles).

7. Burundi (2,265 articles) – 2.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

8. Niger – Malnutrition affects more than 45% of children (2,774 articles).

9. Zimbabwe – gender-based violence has increased by 200 percent (2,803 articles).

10. Honduras – Food insecurity affects nearly a third of the population (3,920 articles).

Chikwe Mbweeda, Care International’s Zambian country director, told it that humanitarian crisis reporting “must not and should never be selective.”

“It saddens and concerns me that a situation of this magnitude goes unreported,” she said from Lusaka, Zambia’s capital.

“It’s a forgotten community that’s been left to fend for itself as a result of the crisis.”

