In 2021, there will be heavy rains and flash floods all over the world.

The worst flooding in Germany in more than 200 years has killed over 150 people and injured over 650 others.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Heavy rains caused many deadly flooding and flash floods around the world in 2021, affecting millions of people.

Anadolu Agency compiled the following list of flash floods around the world in 2021:

MONTH OF JANUARY

In the month of January,

5th:

– Floods in the Philippines’ northernmost island, Luzon, claim the lives of at least five people.

The month of January.

a.

– Floods caused by monsoon rains that have hit Malaysia since the beginning of the year have killed at least three people and forced over 36,000 people to flee their homes.

the first month of the year

14th:

– Since the beginning of the year, heavy rains have killed thirteen people and injured twenty others in various parts of Rwanda.

the first month of the year

20th:

– In Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province, floods inundate 11 regencies and cities, killing at least 21 people and displacing 63,608 people.

The month of January.

31

– According to reports, heavy rains have inundated a refugee camp in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district.

JANUARY

During the month of February,

a.

– Flooding occurs in parts of Izmir province in western Turkey, killing two people.

In the month of February,

a.

– According to the state-run Maghreb Arab Press, twenty-four Moroccans are killed when a textile factory in Tangiers is flooded with rainwater.

In the month of February,

9th:

– Officials confirm that more than 180 people are still missing after major floods hit northern India two days after a chunk of a Himalayan glacier broke off, bringing the death toll to 28.

the second month of the year

21.

– Flooding in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is caused by heavy monsoon rains, with parts of the city submerged under 1.2 to 2.7 meters (3.9 to 8.8 feet) of water.

During the month of February,

22.

– According to reports, flooding has affected more than 100,000 people in the state of Acre in northwestern Brazil, after rivers in the region broke their bank fins last week.

FEBRUARY

8th of March:

– In Algeria’s Chlef Province, a flash flood has killed at least seven people and left three more missing.

16th of March

– Floods and landslides in western Colombia have killed at least seven people and displaced thousands of people.

17 March:

– Four people have been killed, and homes and infrastructure have been destroyed.

Short summary of Infosurhoy