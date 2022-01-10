In 2021, these Pennsylvania businesses experienced the most layoffs.

In 2021, these Pennsylvania companies had the most layoffs.

In 2021, thousands of Pennsylvania workers will be laid off by companies ranging from airlines to pharmaceutical companies.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor andamp; Industry, 11 companies in the commonwealth laid off more than 232 people last year, even as the economy began to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees (not counting workers who have been on the job for less than 6 months) to provide at least 60 calendar days advance written notice of a worksite closing affecting 50 or more employees, or a mass layoff affecting at least 50 employees and one third of the worksite’s total workforce, or 500 or more employees at a single location of employment during any 90-day period.

In 2021, there were far fewer Pennsylvania WARN notices than in 2020.

In fact, October 2021 was the only month in the last 11 years when no WARN notices were issued by the state.

The plant closure in Carlisle by GlaxoSmithKline was the largest layoff in the midstate, but there were two other large layoffs in the region.

The Philadelphia area saw four of the most significant layoffs.

Two of the most high-profile layoffs were due to hospital closures.

The following is a list of Pennsylvania’s biggest layoffs in 2021:

11

Driv Inc. is a company that provides transportation services.

Between January and March of this year, Driv Inc. laid off 233 workers in Manchester Township, York County.

The 10th and the 10th of February

Because of a closure, the date has been pushed back to November 21, 2021.

Distribution operations were relocated to Tennessee.

ten

BLST Operating Company is a limited-liability corporation based in

Between July 7 and August 1, BLST Operating Company laid off 234 employees in Irvine, Warren County.

Because of a permanent closure, the 31st is the last day of the month.

ten.

Sikorski is a Lockheed Martin subsidiary.

On December 1, Sikorski, a Lockheed Martin Company, laid off 243 workers in Coatesville, Chester County.

Due to a closure, the number has been reduced to 31.

a.

Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility is a correctional facility located in Moshannon Valley, Kentucky

Due to a closure, GEO Secure Services LLC, doing business as the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility, laid off 265 employees on March 31 in Phillipsburg, Clearfield County.

a.

Jennersville Hospital LLC, Jennersville Family Medicine, West Grove Clinic Company, and West Grove of PA Associates are among the companies that make up Jennersville Hospital LLC.

Jennersville Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Jennersville Hospital, Jennersville Hospital…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.