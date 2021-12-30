In 2021, Turkey received 3,480 cultural artifacts.

According to a senior anti-smuggling official, recovered cultural assets include tile, coins, statues, and mosaics.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Thanks to the efforts of the country’s anti-smuggling authorities, Turkey was able to recover 3,480 cultural assets this year.

“A piece of ceramic tile, sometimes a coin, sometimes a statue, sometimes a mosaic,” said Zeynep Boz, the head of the country’s anti-trafficking department at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Despite the department’s accomplishments this year, Boz stated that it is their responsibility “to ensure that no steps are taken against my country’s laws” on artifact smuggling, regardless of the type of cultural asset involved.

Boz mentioned that one of the challenges she and her team face is proving that an asset was taken out of the country illegally despite the fact that its origin is clear.

“The fact that it has no chance of being legal actually constitutes natural proof,” said Boz, who added that dealing with such “illogical attitudes” was the most difficult challenge they faced.

This, however, makes no difference to their determination, as Boz claims that once a file is opened, it will not be closed until they receive results.

“In our line of work, there is no such thing as surrender.”

Whether we make progress or not, once a file of ours is opened, it is never closed.”

“We may or may not be able to complete (the case) today.

She cited a case brought by Halil Ethem Bey, a senior official in the Ottoman court, for the return of the Bogazkoy, or Hattusa, Sphinx, which was finally resolved in 2011 — 94 years after it was first opened.

Boz said it was most difficult to work with museums in the UK due to the sheer number of return requests they have to deal with, despite the fact that Turkey’s international cooperation in this area has increased, particularly with Balkan nations.

She went on to say that British museums were “a little cautious,” even with “the most reasonable request,” in order to avoid having to accept all such requests and having to leave their exhibits empty.

Several state agencies are involved in the process of recovering artifacts, including law enforcement and judicial authorities, as well as diplomatic efforts and legal cases with the countries where they were discovered.

