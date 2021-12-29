In 2021, Turkey stopped 120,000 (or more) irregular migrants at the Iranian border.

At the Iranian border in 2021, Turkey stopped 120,000 (or more) irregular migrants from entering the country.

According to official data, over 1,900 people were arrested on suspicion of smuggling migrants during the year.

VAN is a Turkish city.

According to a tally of official data from 2021, Turkish security forces prevented over 120,000 irregular migrants from crossing the border with Iran this year.

This year’s operations resulted in the arrest of 1,904 people suspected of smuggling migrants, as well as the seizure of 880 vehicles and five boats used in the smuggling of migrants.

In addition, 15,000 undocumented migrants were apprehended in Van, a province on the eastern border.

To prevent illegal crossings, Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez told Anadolu Agency that a 64-kilometer (39-mile) wall is being built along the Turkish-Iranian border.

He said the installation of a 40-kilometer (25-mile) firewall is complete, and the rest will be finished in the spring.

Bilmez also stated that a trench measuring 4 meters deep and 4 meters wide has been dug along the border for a total distance of 235 kilometers (146 miles).

He cited armored vehicle patrols, unmanned aerial vehicles, thermal cameras, and optical towers as examples of security forces’ efforts to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and terrorist infiltration via the country’s eastern borders.

Furthermore, the region has 103 optical towers, including 58 observation towers and 45 communication towers.

According to him, some have been turned on.

Turkey has long been a major transit point for irregular migrants seeking to enter Europe and begin a new life, particularly those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey, which already hosts more refugees than any other country on the planet, is enacting new border controls to prevent a new influx of migrants.