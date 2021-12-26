In 2021, Turkey’s environmental situation will change.

The state of the environment in Turkey in 2021

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has been renamed the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkey enacted a slew of green policies this year aimed at protecting the environment and reducing climate change, including ratifying the Paris Agreement in parliament.

The following environmental developments in 2021 have been compiled by the Anadolu Agency:

NEW YEAR'S MONTH

In the month of January,

tenth:

– Precipitation in the Marmara region of Turkey in December is nearly half of what it has been in recent years.

The month of January.

number eighteen

– According to the head of the Turkish Solar Energy Industry Association (GENSED), Turkey’s solar energy capacity is expected to increase by more than 100 percent this year.

The month of January.

No. 28

– According to a climatologist at Istanbul Technical University, the rate of air pollution in Istanbul decreased by 10% last year compared to 2019.

THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY

the second month of the year

16

– Turkish scientists plan to introduce Antarctic hair grass genetic material into wheat plants in order to make them resistant to the arid and salty conditions.

the second month of the year

19

– According to Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the crystal-clear Lake Salda in southwestern Turkey can shed light on “exciting” Mars scientific research.

the second month of the year

number twenty-five

According to a report released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization for the period 2015 to 2020, Turkey’s success in increasing its forest assets has been certified by the UN, with the country ranking first in Europe and sixth globally for afforestation.

SEPTEMBER

4th of March

– According to Turkey’s chief negotiator for climate change talks, Mehmet Emin Birpinar, the reason for migrations due to civil wars will change, but climate migration will continue all over the world due to climatic reasons like coastal flooding.

25th of March

– Turkey’s First Lady, Emine Erdogan, receives the UN Development Project’s (UNDP) Global Action Award for her leadership of the country’s zero-waste project.

30th of March:

– Green transformation is not a choice but a necessity for Turkey, which is located in one of the most affected regions by climate change, according to the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

THE MONTH OF APRIL

2nd of April

– The Ministry of the Environment launches a project to develop 3D software that can detect pollution sources in real time.

the 13th of April

– The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources aims to generate 10,000 megawatts of renewable energy from solar, 11,000 megawatts from wind, and 32,000 megawatts from biomass.

