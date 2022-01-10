In 2021, Turkish Airlines will carry 44.8 million passengers.

Shipments of cargo and mail by the national flag carrier have increased by 21.7 percent since the outbreak.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier carried 44.8 million passengers in 2021.

According to a statement sent to Turkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the number of passengers transported was down nearly 40% compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

During the same time period, the passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, dropped 13.8 points to 67.9%.

On domestic flights, this was 78.4 percent, and on international flights, it was 66.2 percent.

However, in 2021, it carried 1.9 million tons of cargo and mail, up 21.7 percent from 2019.

According to the statement, the fleet will have 370 aircraft by the end of 2021.

Statistics for December

The airline served 4.3 million passengers in December 2021, down from 5.5 million in December 2019.

According to the statement, the load factor was 71.1percent last month.

Cargo and mail carried increased by 9.4% to 151,441 tons in December 2021, up from 138,446 tons in December 2019.