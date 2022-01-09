In 2021, Turkiye ‘neutralized’ 1,140 terrorists, according to Minister

Ismail Catakli, the Deputy Interior Minister, briefs the media on anti-terror operations and anti-illegal migration efforts.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s deputy interior minister said on Tuesday that in 2021, Turkish forces killed 1,140 terrorists across the country, including members of the PKKKCK, DaeshISIS, and leftist groups.

Ismail Catakli made the comments at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

He briefed the media on ongoing anti-terror operations as well as Turkiye’s anti-illegal migration efforts.

The figure includes 84 senior figures, 11 of whom were on the ministry’s wanted terrorist list’s red list, two on the blue list, five on the green list, 24 in the orange category, and 35 in the gray category.

The most desired color is red, which is followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Turkey’s security forces conducted 143,321 anti-terror operations in 2021, according to the minister, with 124,159 in rural areas and 19,162 in urban areas.

According to Catakli, there are only about 156 PKK terrorists in the mountains.

Last year, security forces persuaded 200 terrorists to hand over their arms and surrender, while only 51 people joined the terror group, according to him.

According to the minister, forces destroyed 1,548 PKK caves, shelters, and hideouts and confiscated 1,005 weapons, including rockets, mortars, and rocket launchers, hand grenades, mines, and improvised explosive devices.

The term “neutralized” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

He stated that 162,996 irregular migrants and 7,918 facilitators were detained last year in the fight against irregular migration.

According to Catakli, the Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued a total of 19,695 people.

Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this article.