In 2022, a tiny Scottish island has been named as one of the UK’s ‘coolest’ postcodes to live in.

The Times has revealed the UK’s 12 ‘coolest’ postcodes, with the only Scottish entry being a tiny, privately owned remote island with no roads until recently.

Tanera Mr, off the coast of Ullapool in the Inner Hebrides, is strictly invite-only, according to The Times.

“Since hedge fund manager Ian Wace bought it for £1.7 million in 2017, with the vision of turning it into a luxury retreat, there have been many changes, including the addition of a cinema built in a converted vintage steamship,” The Times wrote.

“Think Adrien Brody’s windswept isle in Succession when it comes to the vibe.”

Wace’s wife, the 1990s supermodel and Ralph Lauren muse Saffron Aldridge, is a regular, and Prince Harry is said to have paid a visit.

It sounds wonderful, but there’s a catch: the island is still only accessible by invitation.”

NG1, Hockley, Nottingham – for hipsters who have moved on from Hackney.

NE67, Beadnell, Northumberland, for mature off-gridders

SA3, Mumbles, and Swansea are all good choices for stylish seasiders.

M4, Ancoats, Manchester

TA13, South Petherton, Somerset – for the cool country crowd.

DT7, Lyme Regis, Dorset, for Hollywood-on-Sea

PO40, Freshwater, Isle of Wight, for the new Sloane Rangers

IV26, Tanera Mr, the Inner Hebrides (for succession junkies).

L39, Aughton, Lancashire – for serious foodies

BN1, Brighton, Sussex, for those who enjoy a comeback queen

BT18, Holywood, Co Down, for the beautiful people